WATCH: The First Trailer For 'Pet Sematary' Hits The Internet

Stephen King's 1983 novel, 'Pet Semetary is coming back to the big screen, and the trailer just hit the internet. It looks terrifying.

Video of Pet Sematary (2019)- Official Trailer- Paramount Pictures

'Pet Semetary' follows Louis Creed (Jason Clark), who after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

The film is directed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer.

it is set to be released in theaters on April 5ht of next year.