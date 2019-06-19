Video Goes Viral Of Parents Starting A Huge Brawl At A Youth Baseball Game

These parents definitely took things way too far.

Over the weekend was Fathers Day, what better way to celebrate than by watching your child’s little league baseball game?

A video from last weekend of parents getting into a huge brawl during a 7-year-olds baseball game has gone viral. So far four people have been cited for disorderly conduct and fighting in public. Police are currently seeking information concerning one other individual.

What started this giant free for all match? Apparently, one parent didn’t agree with a call that the 13-year-old umpire made. One thing led to another and all the parents ended on the field fighting each other. According to Police in Lakewood, Colorado multiple people suffered minor injuries, while one person sustained a serious injury.

The video taken by one parent shows how quickly things got out of hand, luckily no children were hurt during the event.

These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019

Via: NBC News