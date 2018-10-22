Video: Parents Make The Most Creative Halloween Costumes For Their Kid With Cerebral Palsy

A video showcasing the best and most creative costumes ever seen is leaving people with big smiles and hitting that share button on social media.

Anthony Alfano is a boy with cerebral palsy with the inability to dress himself or feed himself.... but when it comes to Halloween, he is a big star!

His parents have been dressing him up each Halloween in the most creative ways possible to not only bring laughs and joy to Anthony and the kids around him, but to make Anthony feel bigger than simply "the kid with cerebral palsy."

This year, Anthony is part of the recreation of Bettlejuice!!