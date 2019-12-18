Service Dog Gets Super Excited When Meeting Dug From ‘Up’ At Disney World

Everyone wants to meet their favorite character when visiting Disney World for the first time. Whether its Cinderella or Aladdin we all get excited.

Even our four-legged best friends can’t help but show how happy they are when they Get to meet their idols.

Jessica Paulsen and her service dog Henry took a visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. When the two met Russell and Dug from the 2009 Pixar film ‘Up’, Henry couldn’t help but show his excitement. Paulsen posted a video of Henry meeting Dug on Instagram where it has since gone viral.

She captioned the video: “Please note that Henry is a working dog but Disney days are long and character meets are a great reward for all of Henry’s hard work.”

Check out the cute video down below.

Via: New York Post