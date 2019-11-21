Video Shows Mailman Being Stalked By A Wild Turkey

This turkey will not leave give up until this mailman is gone.

A homeowner in Wisconsin noticed that their mailman started being followed by a wild turkey. It started out as a harmless coincidence, but over the course of the month, the turkey kept stalking him on his route.

One neighbor posted a video of the turkey following the mail truck from house to house.

The mailman, Jeff Byrne told ABC Wisconsin that he’s been delivering mail for 20 years, he's been chased dogs and rabbits but never turkey. Byrne says he sees the turkey so often that he just stays out of its way.

"I'll be honest. In the beginning, it was 'Get away from the truck.' But now I'm not even speaking to him."

Byrne said that the turkey did scare him the other day.

"He did startle me one time last week when I was coming back to the truck. He kind of jumped up and flapped his wings, feathers. Got real close to my face."

Check out the video below of the turkey stalking him on his mail route.