Someone Replaced Everyone’s Face In The Full House Intro With Nick Offermans

August 7, 2019
Billy Kidd
Nick Offerman

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Acura

We can do a lot now with facial recognition technology, add some hilarious filters to our photos, make people look older or younger; we can even swap out faces. 

This is just plain creepy. Just because we can swap out everyone’s face doesn’t mean we should. One of the most iconic TV intros may have just been ruined for some of you. Someone went ahead and replaced everyone’s face in the titled sequence to ‘Full House’ and put in Nick Offermans face instead. They re-titled it Full House of Mustaches.  

Every character now has that iconic Parks and Rec. mustache, even baby Michelle. Check out the weird video below.  

Via: AV Club

