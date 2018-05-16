[VIDEO] Loyal Dog Protects Owner While He Sleeps Off Hangover In The Middle Of The Street

This adorable footage shows an incredibly loyal dog as he protects his owner, who's sleeping off a hangover in the middle of the street. Angry motorists and a police officer try and approach the sleeping man, but this loyal pooch won't let anyone get close.

The dog barks at anyone who gets too close, laying on his owner while lovingly licking his face.

Eventually the owner came out of his coma, and police were able to distract the loyal pet.

Via Mirror