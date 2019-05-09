[VIDEO] Kirk Hammett Falls On Stage, Keeps On Playing​

The famous rock band, Metallica, made a stop in Milan, Italy for their World Wired Tour.

Guitarist Kirk Hammet, like any other guitarist, was shredding his guitar solo while performing the song "Moth Into Flame".

What Hammet didn't realize, was that his wah pedal was wet from the rainy weather that happened earlier that day. So, he slips and falls, and yet, he still continued to shred his guitar until he got up.

Hammet posted two videos on his Instagram, one angle from below him and the other angle from backstage.

People all over social media gave Hammet tons of respect after recovering smoothly from the fall.

Check out this hilarious, yet, amazing recovery from Hammet.

via Revolver Magazine