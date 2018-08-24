VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Kicked A Beer Bottle Off Her Friend's Head

Ok, kicking a bottle off the top of someone's head is normally a bad idea. Thanks to the internet, we've seen our fair share of people getting kicked in the face. Sadly, it looks easier than it really is.

However, the long legged runway model and little sister to the Kardashian crew, has a natural talent for kicking bottles off heads. That's right Kendall Jenner's legs can do more than walk down the runway! Watch her knock a beer bottle off the top of her friend's head.

Video of Kendall Jenner kicks a beer bottle of her friend&#039;s head

Dang! She had extra inches to spare! We have a whole new appreciation for this Jenner.