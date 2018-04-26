Transformer,Robot,Car,Japan,Brave Robotics,Astric,Sansei Technologies,Technology,Tech,Company,J-deite RIDE,Video,100.3 Jack FM

[VIDEO] A Japanese Company Has Built A Real Life Transformer

April 26, 2018
Brave Robotics, along with another robotics company named Astric, and the amusement park ride builder Sansei Technologies have come together to create a real life, working, transformer robot.

The 12-foot tall bot can change into a working sports car in just 60 seconds, and with people still inside! While in humanoid form, the robot is rather slow, but it is able to move. The car form may not be street legal, but it does run.

The “J-deite RIDE" has been in the works for 15 years, going through several different variations. The tech company behind the bot doesn't plan on releasing it for commercial use, but they will be showcasing their invention at several upcoming events.

