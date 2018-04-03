[VIDEO] The Internet Can't Get Enough of This Boy Yodeling Inside a Walmart

April 3, 2018
A video of a young boy yodeling inside a Walmart has gone viral. You may or may not have seen this kid on your newsfeed already. However, if you haven't caught up with the latest and what's trending online, we've got you covered. 10-year-old Mason Ramsey has become somewhat of a singing sensation in his hometown of Golconda, Illinois. A video was recently shared of Mason yodeling to Hank Williams Sr.’s “Lovesick Blues” in front of an aisle inside a Walmart. 

The video posted on Twitter has been shared and viewed over 18 million times.

This apparently wasn't the boy's first time singing in public. A video of an even younger Mason was shared of him yodeling to two songs. 

Of course, people are showing support for the boy and his singing that has become a viral sensation. 

