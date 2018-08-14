[VIDEO] Hatched Egg Can Still Produce Baby Chick Using Chinese Technology

#ICYMI Broken egg can still be hatched: Demo video goes viral in China https://t.co/Hiqlj4bLVr pic.twitter.com/9vyHBOEFlh — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) August 14, 2018

It is possible for a "shell-less hatching" after a video in China went viral.

So the science behind it is that the egg is hatched, when the timing is correct.

"The shell acts as the egg's shield against fungus while providing addition calcium for the baby chicken," explained a biology professor at the China Agriculture University. "Hatching an egg without its shell is like saving a human baby after a premature birth," the professor adds.

So the baby chick is put into an incubator, inside a cup and the process begins.

This experiment may save lives, even moreso for premature babies in the future.

Check out the video.

via CTGN