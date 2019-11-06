Watch Green Day Give An Incredible Live Performance For The MTV EMA’s

Green Day stood out among the rest in the Best Rock category at the MTV EMA’s. The band took home the award and their live performance proved that they deserved it.

Green Day played a 19-song setlist the night before, two of which were broadcast during the MTV award show. The band played their new single ‘Father Of All…” followed by their 1994 hit ‘Basket Case’.

The crowd at the Plaza de España knew every word to the Green Day classic, they finished off their performance with pyrotechnics and fireworks.

You can check out their explosive show in the video below.

Video of Green Day - &quot;Father of All / Basket Case&quot; Live | MTV EMA 2019

Via: Billboard