Video Shows A Great White Shark Swimming Upside Down

Seeing a great white shark is quite a sight to behold. Seeing one swim upside down is extremely rare.

Tourists in South Australia got the chance to encounter a great white when one swam underneath their boat. Only this shark was showing all its teeth while floating upside down.

Luckily for all of us on the mainland, one of the tourists took a video of their encounter. One of the guides on the boat can be heard saying they typically don’t see sharks do that.

When sharks float upside like this its called tonic immobility. It occurs when a shark goes into a trance-like state by a reflex that causes a temporary state of inactivity, it's very rare to catch a shark in this state.

Via: For The Win