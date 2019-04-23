Video Shows Man Shaving His Head While Seated On An Airplane

April 23, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Bald Head

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News

Did you know hair clippers were one of the items you're allowed to bring on board an airplane? Apparently, you can. 

Flight attendants recorded video of a passenger shaving his head mid-flight. Yes, the man pulled out the clippers and started shaving the top of his head while he was seated. Can't imagine the other passengers seated in business class were thrilled to see him shaving.

Just when you think the Internets showed us all the crazy, weird things people do on airplanes, this guy went and kicked it up a notch. Why didn’t he just get up and go to the restroom to do this?

The video has been viewed more than 200,000 times so far, check it out below. Let's just hope somebody vacuumed that seat after everyone got off the plane. 

Getting ready for the weekend like... ✈️------‍♂️✂️------ #personalgroomingisPERSONAL #firstclassy ------ • • • #passengershaming #hairysituation #NOPE #instagramaviation #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #frequentflier

A post shared by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on

Via: New York Post

Tags: 
United Airlines
shaving
head
passenger
Flight
Airplane

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes