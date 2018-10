Video of French 'Spider-Man' scales London skyscraper

Alain Robert, well known as the "French Spider-Man" climbed up the tallest tower in London without any safety equipment.

The 56-year-old climbed the Salesforce Tower which is 662 feet tall.

Once Robert reached the top of the tower, he was then arrested on suspicion of public nusiance.

via The Guardian