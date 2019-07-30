Check Out Mark Hamill & Harrison Ford's First Screen Test For Star Wars

July 30, 2019
Billy Kidd
Mark Hamill & Harrison Ford

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

Before the camera starts rolling a film director needs to see if the actors they’ve picked for the project can work well together and if they understand their characters. 

George Lucas picked the perfect actors when he cast Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford as Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. A Star Wars fan posted a video of the first screen test for Star Wars on Twitter; they tagged Mark Hamill in the post who then retweeted it. 

Hamill posted that this was the first time he had read the script and met Harrison Ford. 

“My screen-test for star wars w/ Harrison on the 1st day I ever met him. Neither 1 of us had read the script at this point, only this 1 scene. I asked George what kind of movie it was-"Let's just do it, we'll talk about that later" We never did talk about it later-we just did it.” 

The two actors nailed their parts in the screen test and were born to play Luke & Han, check out the video below. 

Via: Movie Web

