Police Release Video Of An Elderly Man Being Pushed Off A Bus By A Young Woman

May 15, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Old Man on the bus

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Police have released video evidence of a 25-year-old woman violently pushing a 74-year-old man off a bus. 

The incident occurred on March 21st when the elderly man, Serge Fournier was riding the bus. While riding, he saw that there was a woman swearing at other passengers. Before getting off at his stop, he went up to the woman and told her that she needed to be nicer to other passengers. As Fournier used his walker to exit the vehicle, the woman Cadesha Bishop violently pushed Fournier off the bus causing him to hit his head on the sidewalk.

When the ambulance brought Fournier to the hospital he refused treatment. 3 weeks later Serge Fournier returned to the hospital and died in medical care from delayed complications from blunt force trauma caused by the push. 

Cadesha Bishop was later arrested and charged with murder. 

Via: NBC Las Vegas

Tags: 
Bus
Video
Old Man
Young Woman
Push

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes