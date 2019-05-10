Dallas Couples Dog Goes Viral For Playing A Successful Round Of Jenga

This dogs Jenga skills just showed up all those dogs at the Westminster Dog Show.

Earlier this week a Dallas couple had a few friends over to their apartment. While they were watching TV and playing Jenga, Remy the couples 5-month-old Chocolate Labrador walked over to the table a tried to pull out one of the blocks.

One of their friends recorded video while Remy tried to get the block out. Without knocking over the structure, she used her paw and teeth to successfully pull the block out and walked away like a champ. Check out the video below, its pretty impressive.

The boyfriend Jeffrey Hammond says he got calls the next morning from his friends and relatives saying that they’ve all seen the video of Remy. His girlfriends younger sister posted the video to WeRateDogs where it has since gone viral and been re-tweeted more than 100K times. On Remy’s own Instagram account her video has been viewed more than 30,000 times.

Via: WFAA