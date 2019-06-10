Someone Recorded Footage The Moment The Crane Collapsed In Dallas

It has been confirmed that one woman died and that five other people were hospitalized after a crane in downtown Dallas collapsed. The crane fell into an apartment complex and its parking garage in the 2600 block of Live Oak Street, near North Good-Latimer Expressway.

Workers with apartment complex's management, Greystar Worldwide have said that they were working to make sure their residents that were displaced had a place to sleep and that everyone and their pets were accounted for.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with those impacted by this terrible tragedy. We will continue to work with local authorities to address the needs of our residents during this difficult time."

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans gave a statement saying that are currently assessing the damage.

"We are currently working to help determine the scope of damage caused by the collapse, and consult with management on what they'll need to do going forward."

Via: Dallas Morning News