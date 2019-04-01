[VIDEO] Californian Man Attacks A 7-Eleven Clerk After His Card Was Declined

Video of Man attacks 7-Eleven clerk after his card is declined

A southern Californian man had a complete meltdown after his card declined.

Santa Ana police says the suspect wanted to buy a pack of M&M's, but unfortunately his debit card was declined.

The suspect is still at large, but local police are asking the public to indentify the suspect. As seen on the security footage, he threw the cash register and even attacked the clerk.

The total damages came out to be roughly $700.

Check out the video above.

via ABC News