[VIDEO] A Californian DoorDasher Takes Sip Of Milkshake Before Handing It To 14-Year-Old

Video of DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivering

This is just disgusting!

A video from a doorbell camera recorded the DoorDasher taking a sip of a Cold Stone milkshake before delivering it to a 14-year-old boy.

Unfortunately, they didn't realize that he took a sip of the milkshake until the next morning.

"I looked at it a saw the driver who delivered the food was sipping out of my son's Cold Stone," says Rajesh Malhotra, the son's father.

"I was like, woah, that's crazy. How could someone jeopardize the project like that, especially food?" he says.

"I felt very disgusted by what happened," says Rishad Malhotra, the 14-year-old who received the shake.

The family says they're lucky that no one got sick and sent the video to the company the next day.

No word on the company response.

via News 4 San Antonio