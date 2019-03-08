The #Cheesefacechallenge With The Biggest Baby Billy Kidd Knows!

You may have heard of it by now... the #cheesefacechallenge.

Dads are taking on the opportunity to be left alone with their babies to throw cheese at their babies faces! The goal: to make it stick on the first throw.

Billy Kidd decided to do just that with the biggest baby he could find because he refuses to throw cheese and possibly hurt anyone younger than 32 years old!

Alas, check out how this #cheesefacechallenge turned out with Jack-fm's very own 32 year old baby! We're sorry (not really).

Here are some of those videos!

Would you take on the cheese face challenge with your own baby? (whether it be 1 or 32?) *** NO BABIES WERE HARMED DURING THE FILMING OF THIS VIDEO.

