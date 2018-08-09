[VIDEO] Billboard Celebrates Whitney Houston's 55th Birthday With Her Classic Hits

Celebrate Whitney Houston's birthday with all her hits! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G4H9LgCrUS — billboard (@billboard) August 9, 2018

On this day in 1963, Whitney Houston was born.

On Twitter, Billboard dedicated a video in honor of the singer's birthday. They compiled all the hits and snipits of her music videos. The singer would've been 55 today.

Its been 6 years since her death.

Check out the video and let us remember the great times in the 80s and 90s.