Bees Swarm A Mans Butt And Make A Beehive

What does this guy have in his back pocket?

Everyone’s had a bee buzz around them at some point in life, but this is just plain weird. A video started trending of a man in Nagaland, India having bees swarm his butt.

A large number of bees began to form a hive right on his butt. He couldn’t sit down without upsetting them. What’s even weirder is that the guy is completely calm about the whole thing. Luckily the bees didn’t stick around too long; his friend found the queen and removed it from the hive. Once that happened the rest of the bees followed and flew away.

What a strange thing to happen. Check out the video below.

Via: The Hindustan Times