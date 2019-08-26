Bees Swarm A Mans Butt And Make A Beehive

August 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Bee Hive

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines
Random & Odd News

What does this guy have in his back pocket? 

Everyone’s had a bee buzz around them at some point in life, but this is just plain weird. A video started trending of a man in Nagaland, India having bees swarm his butt. 

A large number of bees began to form a hive right on his butt. He couldn’t sit down without upsetting them. What’s even weirder is that the guy is completely calm about the whole thing. Luckily the bees didn’t stick around too long; his friend found the queen and removed it from the hive. Once that happened the rest of the bees followed and flew away. 

What a strange thing to happen. Check out the video below. 

Via: The Hindustan Times

Tags: 
Beehive
Butt
Video
Buzz
Insects
bugs
Bees
swarm

Recent Podcast Audio
The Spin Doctors Describe Success To Rollercoaster Ride JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes