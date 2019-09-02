VIDEO: Bear Knows How To Work It And Grinds On A Tree Like A Stripper

Bears really do make some of the funniest video on the Internet.

Professional wildlife photographer Russell Millner was out by the Nakina River in British Columbia when a brown bear came up to a tree.

The bear started marking his territory by rubbing his back against the tree; Millner said, the bear really enjoyed it and stuck around longer than usual and hugged the tree for about two minutes. The bear looked like he was grinding against the tree like a stripper on a pole.

According to Millner, “His moves were much better than dad-dancing.”

Via: New York Post