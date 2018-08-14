[VIDEO] Baby's Adorable Reaction Has The Internet In Tears

August 14, 2018
This video has the internet crying in tears.

This little baby was presented by a doll that resembled his dad. The dad is in the military and is currently deployed.

When the mom presented the baby with the doll, his excitement was just too adorable and the video went viral on Twitter. 

Check out this precious baby's reaction to seeing his dad.

