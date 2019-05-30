[Video] Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Now A Rapper, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Arnold Schwarzenegger has built a pretty impressive resume throughout his career. Whether its body building, acting, politics or activism, Arnold has always come off as a superstar. Now the Terminator can add another career to his list; rapper.

The actor surprised fans recently when a video of him rapping emerged on the internet. Schwarzenegger appears in ‘Pump It Up – The Motivation Song,’ by Austrian artist, Andreas Gabalier, and fans already can’t get enough.

Guys, the full length version of the Arnold rap song is even more majestic than the clip. I only regret this song didn’t come out 10 years ago, so I could have walked down the aisle to it at my wedding. https://t.co/8GrudsWIPR — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) May 30, 2019

arnold came to save the rap game pic.twitter.com/8ILOIiWEMT — Whoa (@SRankGunner) May 30, 2019

How is this not a story from ⁦@TheOnion? — ⁩ Pump It Up: Listen to Arnold Schwarzenegger rap with Andreas Gabalier https://t.co/BnAhJ3Z0Cc — Philip Booth (@PBoothMedia) May 30, 2019

In the song, Arnold Schwarzenegger raps about believing in yourself, a message he has always passed on. While some point out that his verse on the song is more of a spoken word piece, as opposed to a rap, that didn’t stop fans from playing this new song on repeat.

It is unknown if Arnold Schwarzenegger plans to continue his rap career, but based on the popularity of his first song, we may be getting a Terminator mixtape soon. Arnold has proved once again that he can do just about anything. Based on his rap success, most are guessing he’ll be back.

Via Funny of Die