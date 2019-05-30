[Video] Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Now A Rapper, And Fans Can’t Get Enough

The Actor Has A Verse In ‘Pump It Up – The Motivation Song,’ By Austrian Artist, Andreas Gabalier

May 30, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Arnold_Schwarzeneggar

Press Association

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Movies & TV
Music News

Arnold Schwarzenegger has built a pretty impressive resume throughout his career. Whether its body building, acting, politics or activism, Arnold has always come off as a superstar. Now the Terminator can add another career to his list; rapper.

The actor surprised fans recently when a video of him rapping emerged on the internet. Schwarzenegger appears in ‘Pump It Up – The Motivation Song,’ by Austrian artist, Andreas Gabalier, and fans already can’t get enough.

In the song, Arnold Schwarzenegger raps about believing in yourself, a message he has always passed on. While some point out that his verse on the song is more of a spoken word piece, as opposed to a rap, that didn’t stop fans from playing this new song on repeat.

It is unknown if Arnold Schwarzenegger plans to continue his rap career, but based on the popularity of his first song, we may be getting a Terminator mixtape soon. Arnold has proved once again that he can do just about anything. Based on his rap success, most are guessing he’ll be back.

Via Funny of Die

Tags: 
arnold schwarzenegger
funny
viral
rap
Pump It Up
Motivational

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes