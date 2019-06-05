[VIDEO] Adele Raps A Verse From Nicki Minaj's Song, 'Monster'
The British pop star, Adele, was spotting in Los Angeles, rapping a verse of Nicki Minaj's song, 'Monster'.
The singer was attending a party out in Los Angeles, where she grabs the mic and starting rapping a verse from Minaj's song.
A person started recording her rapping skills and posted it on Instagram.
The 31-year-old went through some tough times with the separation of her husband, but also hinted that she will be releasing new music soon.
via NME