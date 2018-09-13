[VIDEO] 106-Year-Old Great, Great Grandfather Breaks World Record For Oldest Zip Lining

Video of 106 Year Old Jack&#039;s Record Breaking Zip Line Ride! | Good Morning Britain

106-year-old Jack Reynolds from England breaks a Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to ride a zip line.

This isn't the first time he has broken World Records, for example, on his 104th birthday, he holds the record for being the oldest person to get a tattoo.

On his 105th birthday, he holds another record on being the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster.

As media was surrounding him during this awesome event, Reynolds used this opportunity to raise money for various charities in their local area.

His daughter Jayne says, "He just decided to use his old age to make money for charity, that's his main motive but in the meantime, he is getting a lot of fun out of it. It has become somewhat of a tradidtion that on my birthday I use my new age to help raise money for worthy charities."

Check out the video above!

via Higher Perspective