FYI: Verizon Theatre Is Now The Theatre At Grand Prairie

If you're looking for Verizon Theatre, it's changed a bit. At least its name.

The famous Grand Prairie venue has simply changed its name to The Theatre at Grand Prairie: because Verizon didn't renew its contract for the naming rights.

No need to worry! The theatre is still amazing (as always), and will continue to host a slew of upcoming events (like a couple of our concerts: Lost 80s Live and 100.3 Jack FM's RETROPLEX starring Rick Springfield!). The venue, which opened in 2002 and seats 6,350, is still going strong (even after 2,000 events)!

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!