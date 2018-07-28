FYI: Verizon Theatre Is Now The Theatre At Grand Prairie

No need to worry!

July 28, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Khampha Bouaphanh/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA

Photo Credit: Khampha Bouaphanh/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Local Buzz
Music
Music News
Shows

If you're looking for Verizon Theatre, it's changed a bit.  At least its name.

The famous Grand Prairie venue has simply changed its name to The Theatre at Grand Prairie: because Verizon didn't renew its contract for the naming rights.

No need to worry!  The theatre is still amazing (as always), and will continue to host a slew of upcoming events (like a couple of our concerts: Lost 80s Live and 100.3 Jack FM's RETROPLEX starring Rick Springfield!).  The venue, which opened in 2002 and seats 6,350, is still going strong (even after 2,000 events)!

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Verizon Theatre
Theatre At Grand Prairie
guidelive