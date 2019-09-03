Australian Vegan Woman Takes Neighbor To Court Over Barbeque Smell

Clashing with one’s neighbor is never fun, as most people try and keep their arguments private. However, one vegan woman in Australia is ready to make the “beef” with her neighbor very public. Cilla Carden decided to take her neighbor battle to the Australian Supreme Court, claiming she can’t go outside to her backyard, due the smell of her neighbor barbequing fish.

Video of Perth Vegan Takes Neighbours to Court Over BBQ Cooking | 9 News Perth

Cilla Carden lives in Perth, the capitol of Western Australia, and though she would like to enjoy her backyard, the vegan woman claims the smell of her neighbor’s barbeque causes her to stay inside. “They've put it so you smell fish, all I smell is fish. I can't enjoy my backyard, I can't go out there," said Carden. The issue has gotten so out of hand, according to Carden; she has decided to take her case to the Australian Supreme Court.

According to her complaints, the fish smell isn’t the only thing causing Carden’s fury with her neighbor. She also claims cigarette smoke drifts into her yard, and she constantly hears children playing basketball nearby, which she can’t stand. “It's been devastating, it's been turmoil, it's been unrest, I haven't been able to sleep,” claimed Carden. While the smell of fish may be upsetting Carden, the Australia Supreme Court sided with the neighbor, and an appeal has been denied. However, Carden says the battle must go on.

