Plane Falls 20,000 Feet After Distracted Pilot Pushes Wrong Button While Vaping

Passengers on an Air-China flight received a quick scare after the plane traveling from Hong Kong to the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian suddenly plummeted 20,000 feet.

Now, one would believe that a drop in 20,000 feet with no warning or heads up from the flight crew would usually indicate a bad thing. Truthfully, it was due to incompetence. The co-pilot was actually vaping in the cabin, and we wanted to shut off the plane's recycling system so the vapor wouldn't work its way into the passenger cabin. Well he hit the wrong button, and actually dropped the plane's oxygen levels. The higher a plane is, the less oxygen there is to go around, so the plane immediately lowered its altitude thinking due to the aggressively low oxygen levels.

While the pilots were able to return the flight to its normal cruising altitude, the scarring from the event remains. Passengers describe this act as taking "bad airline service to new heights." One said, "[We] didn't know what was going on, nor did the flight attendants, it seemed." Another said, "I'm not physically hurt, but the psychological impact lingers. When I close my eyes, I see the oxygen masks dangling in front of me."

The plane landed in Dalian as scheduled, with no injuries reported and all 153 passengers and nine crew members safe, thought the vaping pilot will face "severe punishment in accordance with laws and regulations" according to senior Civil Aviation Administration of China official Qiao Yin.

Via NY Post