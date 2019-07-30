Vans Teams Up With Discovery To Create Shark Week Shoes

The world’s shark obsession is peaking once again, as Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ is in full force. Now, shark fanatics everywhere can show their enthusiasm for their favorite week of summer on their shoes. Vans has collaborated with Discovery to create a line of footwear to celebrate this year’s Shark Week.

Shark Week began this year on July 28th, and while the week long exclusive shark programming is playing on Discovery, fans are making sure they have their Shark Week Vans on their feet the entire time. There are two styles of shoes for the Shark Week collection, as both the Sk8-Hi and Slip-On feature different shark themed designs.

Plenty of fans have already purchased their Shark Week Vans. The project will support Oceana, whose mission is to protect the Oceans, and the wildlife that call it home, including sharks. The Shark Week Vans are being sold for $65 and $75, and are available now.

