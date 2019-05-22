New Photos From Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Gives Us Our First Look At New Characters

We still don’t know very much about the next chapter in the Star Wars saga, even after getting to see the first teaser trailer.

Now Vanity Fair has given us our first look at tons of new characters and photos that weren’t seen in the trailer. We know a little more about Keri Russell's character, she will play Zorri Bliss, a mysterious scoundrel who resides somewhere “in the Thieves’ Quarter of the snow-dusted world Kijimi.” Richard E. Grant will play Allegiant General Pryde of the First Order and we're finally getting a good look at the Knights of Ren who were absent in ‘The Last Jedi’.

V.F. can exclusively confirm that the mysterious Knights of Ren—first seen in #StarWars: The Force Awakens—are back in #TheRiseofSkywalker https://t.co/ER4XSJmZ8k pic.twitter.com/cBrdAOrqSv — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 22, 2019

We see John Boyega alongside actress Naomi Ackie who plays new a character named Jannah.

Here’s what we can tell you about #TheRiseofSkywalker: when the film picks up—about a year after the end of The Last Jedi—Rey, Finn, and Poe are all finally in the same place for the first time since The Force Awakens https://t.co/cbjHB1IDSd pic.twitter.com/XWqLCCbsrK — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 22, 2019

Along with these big surprises, we also get to see Chewy reunited with Lando inside the Millennium Falcon. We’ve even been given a photo from the long-awaited epic battle between Kylo Ren and Rey; both of whom will grace the cover of Vanity Fair.

And what, exactly, is going on with with Kylo and Rey in #StarWars and #TheRiseOfSkywalker? Details here. https://t.co/1QTsOGpSvL — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 22, 2019

Your first look at #StarWars: The Rise of Skywalker is here! Let Vanity Fair introduce you to the final chapter in the Skywalker saga. Photographs by Annie Leibovitz. Story by Lev Grossman. https://t.co/ER4XSJmZ8k pic.twitter.com/OyQKDN69eR — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 22, 2019

Are you even more excited to see the last chapter of the Skywalker saga? Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20th.

Via: SYFY