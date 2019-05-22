New Photos From Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Gives Us Our First Look At New Characters

May 22, 2019
Billy Kidd
Mark Hamill

Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

We still don’t know very much about the next chapter in the Star Wars saga, even after getting to see the first teaser trailer. 

Now Vanity Fair has given us our first look at tons of new characters and photos that weren’t seen in the trailer. We know a little more about Keri Russell's character, she will play Zorri Bliss, a mysterious scoundrel who resides somewhere “in the Thieves’ Quarter of the snow-dusted world Kijimi.” Richard E. Grant will play Allegiant General Pryde of the First Order and we're finally getting a good look at the Knights of Ren who were absent in ‘The Last Jedi’. 

We see John Boyega alongside actress Naomi Ackie who plays new a character named Jannah. 

Along with these big surprises, we also get to see Chewy reunited with Lando inside the Millennium Falcon. We’ve even been given a photo from the long-awaited epic battle between Kylo Ren and Rey; both of whom will grace the cover of Vanity Fair. 

Are you even more excited to see the last chapter of the Skywalker saga? Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20th.  

Via: SYFY 

