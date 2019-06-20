Van Halen "Pulled The Plug" On Summer Reunion Tour: Says Michael Anthony

Talk about an on-again...off-again...kind of on-again...off-again relationship.

In a recent interview, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony said that there was a strong possibility of a reunion tour with the band this summer. However, it fell apart. 1994 was the last time all four members of Van Halen (David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony) were together on the same stage.

It all started when Michael Anthony received a call from Van Halen's manager, Irving Azoff, this last October: asking if he would be interested in a reunion tour (Anthony said "yes"). A call back never came. Anthony was so sure the reunion would happen, that he took this summer off from Sammy Hagar's band (Circle).

Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, was playing bass for the band since 2015 (he's apparently working on a solo album). As for the band, there's still no comment from them.

Source: Rolling Stone

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!