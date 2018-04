DART officials say that a van has crashed into one of their trains in Downtown Dallas. The collision occurred just before 1pm on April, 24th.

Officials say a van ran a red light near DART's West End Station at North Houston Street and Pacific Avenue, colliding with the northbound Green Line train.

Luckily, no one was injured in the accident. DART was forced to suspend services in the area but they have since resumed.

Via NBC DFW