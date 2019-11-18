Val Kilmer Seen After Two Years Battling Throat Cancer

After two years of battling throat cancer, Val Kilmer has made a few appearances. Just recently he appeared at his own art studio exhibition.

Kilmer attended GLAM Art Exhibition at his HelMel studios in Los Angeles, where he posed with artist Tamie Adaya. This comes before he is set to star next to Tom Cruise on Top Gun 2 coming out in 2020.

Kilmer's hair is getting longer and was sporting his signature scarf over his throat after required throat surgery.

The disease had “taken its toll” on Kilmer, who had a procedure on his trachea that made his voice raspy leaving him short of breath.

He credits Christian Scientist faith and chemotherapy with helping him fight his cancer.

Via People