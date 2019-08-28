USWNT Player, Carli Lloyd, Considering Playing In The NFL

Lloyd Says She’s “Seriously Considering” Football After Field Goal Attempt Went Viral

August 28, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
A woman could be playing in the NFL by next year. Soccer star, and a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team, Carli Lloyd, recently showed off her field goal kicking skills, and apparently sparked the interest of a few NFL teams. While she said she has no plans of playing this year, Lloyd claims she’s “seriously considering” playing in the NFL next year.

This all began last week when video of Lloyd kicking a 55 yard field goal went viral. The USWNT captain was visiting the Philadelphia Eagles training camp. Lloyd, a lifelong fan, was just there to witness practice, and wasn’t expecting the chance to potentially be an NFL kicker.

Since then, Carli Lloyd said she has been in discussion with her family about the reality of playing in the NFL. “They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I'm seriously considering it, as it's a challenge," said Lloyd if her discussion with her husband and trainer. According to Lloyd’s trainer, she has already received offers to kick in the preseason, but turned them down due to her soccer commitments. For now, fans will just have to wait and see if the first woman in the NFL is only a year away.

Via USA Today

NFL
Carli Lloyd
USWNT
Kicker

