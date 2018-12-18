UPS Was Forced To Delete A Tweet After Parents Complained That It Was To Dark

Who knew UPS had a sense of humor.

The UPS Store sent out a tweet that backfired on them, they were later forced to delete it. The company joked that they were shredding children’s letters to Santa.

“If your child addresses a letter to the North Pole, you can leave it with us. We do shredding.”

UPS posted the joke on Sunday and deleted it sometime on Monday after many Twitter users criticized them for sending out such a dark tweet during the holidays.

A public relations representative for the company made a statement saying, “We did not want to take away from the magic of Christmas. The tweet was just to get people laughing. We do a lot of puns that have second- or third-level meanings in our posts. We thought this was going to be one of those.”

One of the comments left behind the “Why not just punch the little kid in the face, while yelling ‘there is no such thing as Santa?’” Another user commented, “I hope any kids aren’t reading this.”

If you think about, what child is going to read a tweet from UPS? Or why is your child on Twitter in the first place?

Via: New York Post