UPDATE: Demi Lovato Still Hospitalized and Very Ill

After her overdose last Tuesday (07.24.), Demi Lovato remains in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

TMZ reports Demi is dealing with a high fever, extreme nausea, and other issues which according to sources are among over-dose related "complications."

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center who are caring for Demi have no comment at this time as to when she will be released.

The subject of rehab lingers in the air, but due to her current condition, it hasn't been discussed.

Taking into consideration her rehab success in 2010, hopefully she will be open to returning to get the help she needs.