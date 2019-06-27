'Untouchables' Movie Star Billy Drago Passes Away At 73

He was often cast in the role of a villian.

June 27, 2019
Photo Credit: Theresa Bouche/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Known best as one of Al Capone's minions the award-winning movie The Untouchables, Billy Drago has passed away at the age of 73 in Los Angeles.  Reports say he died because of complications from a stroke.

Drago was also in several other films and television shows throughout the years: Supernatural, The Hills Have Eyes (2006), Charmed, The X-Files, Walker, Texas RangerThe Adventures of Brisco County, Jr., Pale Rider and more.

He was even in music videos by Michael Jackson ("You Rock My World") and Mike + The Mechanics ("Silent Running").

Check out one of the best scenes from The Untouchables below (along with some tributes from his costars).

Very saddened to hear the news of Billy Drago passing. He was such an amazing character both on and off the screen. When we were in Morocco filming he’d go off on adventures and no one knew where he was or how to reach him but he’d always show up on time for work with amazing stories of getting lost in the desert and the locals he met and stayed with. Lucky to have worked with you on my first job #thehillshaveeyes #billydrago

Source: USA Today

