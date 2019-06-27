'Untouchables' Movie Star Billy Drago Passes Away At 73

Known best as one of Al Capone's minions the award-winning movie The Untouchables, Billy Drago has passed away at the age of 73 in Los Angeles. Reports say he died because of complications from a stroke.

Drago was also in several other films and television shows throughout the years: Supernatural, The Hills Have Eyes (2006), Charmed, The X-Files, Walker, Texas Ranger, The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr., Pale Rider and more.

He was even in music videos by Michael Jackson ("You Rock My World") and Mike + The Mechanics ("Silent Running").

Check out one of the best scenes from The Untouchables below (along with some tributes from his costars).

Video of The Untouchables (9/10) Movie CLIP - Nitti&#039;s Fall (1987) HD

Billy played John Bly, a great bad guy on The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. He was sinister and understated on screen, sweet and humble off screen. Safe travels, fellow thespian. Well played! https://t.co/XJ7SiCcnk2 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 27, 2019

