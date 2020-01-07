Listen To This Unreleased Version Of Van Halen’s ‘Runnin’ With The Devil’

An unheard version of Van Halen’s ‘Runnin’ With The Devil’ has recently surfaced.

YouTuber who goes by the name ‘Groovefunkel Second Helping’ uploaded the new version of Van Halen’s 1978 hit; it features a different vocal performance by David Lee Roth and an extended guitar solo from Eddie Van Halen.

According to the video's description, the track is “from the original 24-track session masters.” You can check out the unreleased version of ‘Runnin’ With The Devil’ down below.

Video of Van Halen - Runnin&#039; with the Devil (Groovefunkel Alternate Vocal Remix)

