University In Australia Is Offering A Scholarship To Study Heavy Metal

Have you always wanted to study Heavy Metal music or just want to pass a class you know something about? Have You always wanted to live in Australia?

The University of Newcastle in Australia has just announced a new scholarship for Ph.D. students who want to study, “the social geography of heavy metal culture”.

The scholarship will be offered to two domestic students or one international and is worth close to $20,000. The description for the class reads:

“While unique scenes have evolved across the globe, the bulk of Heavy Metal’s bands have originated within countries in the northern latitudes. Australia is uniquely positioned within this global evolution, owing to its historical connection to the United Kingdom and shared cultural affinities with its colonial originator. While remote from the geographical heart of Heavy Metal culture, Australia has developed its own unique and passionate approach, producing a number of high profile bands.”

The class will focus on the social geography of the metal scene in Australia and what is it about Australian Heavy Metal that makes it distinctive and what sorts of lyrical themes have Australian Metal bands adopted?

The university’s Director of Human Geography, Simon Springer says he wishes they offered this class when he was a student.

“As a life-long metal fan who has only recently started to do some work in the area of metal studies, I figured this would be a good conduit to further my research agenda in this area. Certainly, when I was a Ph.D. student, I would have loved for someone to tell me that studying about metal is a legitimate academic pursuit!”

Via: NME