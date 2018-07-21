UNT Doctor Puts "Using A Car As An Oven" To The Test
And the results are pretty scary.
July 21, 2018
Dr. Mary Urquhart from the University of Texas at Dallas decided to put an old myth to the test: can you really cook food on the dashboard of a car in the middle of a Texas summer?
The answer: a resounding yes.
As you can see in the video below, she came to some startling conclusions during an experiment earlier this week in a UNT Dallas parking lot.
Here are some of the highlights:
- The temperature at the time of the experiment was 107-degrees.
- A thermal camera read temps as high as 195-degrees in the parked car.
- S'mores and hot dogs were bubbling within minutes.
- Cookies cooked just as they would in an oven.
- Basil plants quickly withered.
- Tomatoes sun-dried just as quickly.
- Crayons and lipstick melted.
The conclusion: as you've been told many times before, hot cars are absolutely dangerous to children and pets.
It’s a scorcher out there, but is it hot enough to bake -- or cook -- on a dashboard?— UT Dallas (@UT_Dallas) July 19, 2018
Find out: pic.twitter.com/Gba1SU2BhV
Source: Dallas News