UNT Doctor Puts "Using A Car As An Oven" To The Test

And the results are pretty scary.

July 21, 2018
Photo Credit: Mike Hatch

Dr. Mary Urquhart from the University of Texas at Dallas decided to put an old myth to the test: can you really cook food on the dashboard of a car in the middle of a Texas summer?

The answer: a resounding yes.

As you can see in the video below, she came to some startling conclusions during an experiment earlier this week in a UNT Dallas parking lot.

Here are some of the highlights:

  • The temperature at the time of the experiment was 107-degrees.
  • A thermal camera read temps as high as 195-degrees in the parked car.
  • S'mores and hot dogs were bubbling within minutes.
  • Cookies cooked just as they would in an oven.
  • Basil plants quickly withered.
  • Tomatoes sun-dried just as quickly.
  • Crayons and lipstick melted.

The conclusion: as you've been told many times before, hot cars are absolutely dangerous to children and pets.

Source: Dallas News

