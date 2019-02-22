Release Date Announced For ‘Wicked’ Movie

Universal Pictures Announced The Film Adaptation Of The Hit Musical Will Hit Theaters December 21st, 2021

February 22, 2019
Wicked

Press Association

Emerald City is about to get a Hollywood makeover. The hit Broadway show ‘Wicked’ is officially heading to the big screen, but fans of the musical will have to wait two years for the new movie.

In an announcement made by Universal Pictures, ‘Wicked’ will be hitting the silver screen on December 22, 2021. The movie will be directed by Stephen Daldry, whose credits include ‘Billy Elliot’ and the Netflix series, ‘The Crown.’

Fans quickly went to social media to share in their excitement for the news that ‘Wicked’ will be made into a move. Of course, some fans had their own recommendations for who should star in the movie. Ariana Grande, who has some ‘Wicked’ experience of her own, was the obvious choice for many.

‘Wicked’ the musical, which has won three Tony awards, was adapted from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz. The two will be tasked with helping to adapt the theater story to film, and the original writer, “couldn’t be happier.”

‘Wicked’ will hit theaters December 21st, 2021 barring any setback. Fans will just have to wait, and maybe even catch a showing of the musical in the meantime.

Via GMA

