Uber Unveils New Car-Sharing and Biking Services

On Wednesday, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced a myriad of new features rolling out this year, both in the form of new pilot and data programs.

The big new service is Uber Rent, a new ride-sharing service. Uber has partnered with the ride-sharing startup Getaround for the new service, which will launch in San Francisco. Basically, the app allows you to rent out your car for a short period of time. Just open your app and it will connect you to an empty vehicle near by that you can hop right into.

The bike-sharing service Uber Bike, which also launched in San Francisco, will be expanding to other cities in the coming months.

Uber will also be launching a number of new data programs which look to analyze things like curb usage, allowing the company and cities to better understand how their services are used.

