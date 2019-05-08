Tyra Banks Comes Out Retirement At Age 45 For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

At age 45, nothing is stopping Tyra Banks.

More than two decades ago Tyra Banks was the first black woman to be featured alone on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Now she has come out of modeling retirement specifically for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Tyra told Good Morning America how excited she was to be on the cover again, “My first one was 23 years ago, how crazy is that. I’m like damn — I’m 45 dog!”

"I want to show that modeling has no age. I’m coming out of retirement to practice what I preach.” https://t.co/jjesmBs7Sp pic.twitter.com/8JlRNjCz0d — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 8, 2019

This will be Tyra's third time to grace the cover. Only she’s not alone this time around, Banks will be featured on one of three covers.

According to SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day, the other two covers will feature Alex Morgan, USA National Women’s Soccer team star and Olympic gold medalist, and Camille Kostek, 2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search winner, and 2019 SI Swimsuit Rookie.

Via: People