Tyra Banks Comes Out Retirement At Age 45 For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

May 8, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Tyra Banks

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Sports

At age 45, nothing is stopping Tyra Banks. 

More than two decades ago Tyra Banks was the first black woman to be featured alone on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Now she has come out of modeling retirement specifically for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. 

Tyra told Good Morning America how excited she was to be on the cover again, “My first one was 23 years ago, how crazy is that. I’m like damn — I’m 45 dog!”

This will be Tyra's third time to grace the cover. Only she’s not alone this time around, Banks will be featured on one of three covers. 

According to SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day, the other two covers will feature Alex Morgan, USA National Women’s Soccer team star and Olympic gold medalist, and Camille Kostek, 2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search winner, and 2019 SI Swimsuit Rookie.

Via: People

Tags: 
Tyra Banks
Sports Illustrated
Swimsuit Issue
Retirement
Model
Cover