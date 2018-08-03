Even TxDOT Doesn't Want You To Do The Keke Challenge

Has anyone else noticed that TxDOT has upped their sign game?

While driving in DFW, you may have noticed a few changes to the TxDOT signs. In the last year, TxDOT went from serious to funny in a new campaign to get people to buckle up. The days of "Click It or Ticket" are over, they've been replaced with "Awwwwww, Snap Your Seat Belt."

Well, TxDOT has added a new sign into the mix. Of course they had to acknowledge the Keke Challenge.

Hahahahahahaha! Sage words of wisdom too!