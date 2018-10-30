Two North Texas Walmarts Under Consideration For New Walmart Town Center

Walmart is considering in creating "Walmart Town Centers" that will include outdoor spaces, food, health and fitness and entertainment.

The company is looking at stores in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Oregon, Washington and Texas.

The two stores in Texas that are under consideration are:

Garland: 555 W. Interstate 30

Lewisville: 190 E. Round Grove Rd

"We are looking for developers who have a long-term vision and are excited to partner with us in reimagining how custeromers experience Walmart," says Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield.

The company created a website on to what it will look like in the future. To check out the website, click here.

via Dallas News